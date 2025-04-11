Commissioner directs for fool proof security measures on Baisakhi Maila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak along with RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal and reviewed the security and other arrangements.

According to the details, the commissioner directed the concerned quarters to ensure the security and all other facilities are for Sikh pilgrims.

"At the festival, the visitors should be taken care of in all respects", he said. The commissioner was briefed that encroachments from the area surrounding the Gurdwara have been removed and the patchwork of the road was also done to ease the transportation.

DPO Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan gave a detailed briefing on security arrangements.

RPO Babar Sarfraz said that foolproof security arrangements have been completed by Attock Police for Sikh pilgrims coming from different parts of Pakistan and abroad. He directed the police officers to ensure safety and security of the visitors more vigilantly.