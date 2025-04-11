Commissioner Directs For Fool Proof Security Measures On Baisakhi Maila
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak along with RPO Babar Sarfaraz Alpa visited Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal and reviewed the security and other arrangements.
According to the details, the commissioner directed the concerned quarters to ensure the security and all other facilities are for Sikh pilgrims.
"At the festival, the visitors should be taken care of in all respects", he said. The commissioner was briefed that encroachments from the area surrounding the Gurdwara have been removed and the patchwork of the road was also done to ease the transportation.
DPO Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan gave a detailed briefing on security arrangements.
RPO Babar Sarfraz said that foolproof security arrangements have been completed by Attock Police for Sikh pilgrims coming from different parts of Pakistan and abroad. He directed the police officers to ensure safety and security of the visitors more vigilantly.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held38 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices48 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal48 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties58 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20251 hour ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago