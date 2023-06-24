Commissioner directs for immediate removal of unnecessary U-turns from Express Way

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed for immediately removal of unnecessary U-turns from Express Way.

During a meeting here on Saturday, she discussed various issued being faced by the users of Express Way and said that unnecessary U-turns were creating problems for the road users in addition to causing traffic accidents.

Therefore, all unnecessary U-turns should be removed from Express Way and no one would be allowed to make any U-turn on it without proper approval of the authority concerned.

She also directed to produce details of all colonies established on Express Way in next meeting so that crackdown could be launched against illegal housing schemes. She directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure massive plantation on Express Way and submit its report during next meeting which would be held on July 07, 2023.