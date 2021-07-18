UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs For Immediate Removing Of Animals' Waste

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Commissioner directs for immediate removing of animals' waste

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar Sunday directed the officials of Municipal Administrations, District Councils, Town committees of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

The commissioner stressed the efforts for implementing SOPs to save people's lives from the coronavirus.

He further directed that offal and other waste of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately. He said the sanitation staff should remain active during Eid days and effective strategy should be implemented in this regard in letter and spirit.

He said the control room should also be set up at the Municipal Administration Offices to monitor the situation regarding the removing of sacrificial animals waste.

He warned that no lethargy, negligence and delinquency from duty would be tolerated in this regard.

The commissioner asked the DCs of the Five districts of Larkana division to strictly monitor the performance of the Municipal Administrations and town committees of their respective districts.

