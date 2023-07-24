Open Menu

Commissioner Directs For Implementation Of Smog Rules 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure full implementation of Smog Rules 2023.

The Government of Punjab had implemented Smog Rules 2023 across the province from June 06 this year, he said and directed the departments concerned to start a thorough public awareness campaign about the rules.

The smog rules prohibit the use of weak engines, burning of solid waste and tires, he said adding, the kilns without zigzag technology and factories creating pollution would not be allowed to work.

Burning of crop residues and smoke emitting vehicles are strictly prohibited under the rules, the Commissioner added.

Violation of the rules could result in immediate closure of the business, fine up to one million rupees and registration of FIRs agaisnt the violators, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

He also directed the departments concerned to actively participate in the plantation campaign to prevent smog and control diseases spread as a result of this air pollution.

He said, "Trees are a precious gift of nature which beautifies the environment and they are also natural factories of oxygen. With the help of the plants, not only the natural environment can be maintained, but also the severity of natural disasters can be reduced."

