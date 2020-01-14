Commissioner directs for implementation on Price Control Mechanism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood has directed the administration for strict implementation on the price control mechanism and to monitor the flour supply by the Flour Mills.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood was addressing a divisional Price Control Committee on Tuesday at Conference Room. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Shiekh, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi while the DCs of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakhar district attended the meeting through Video Link.

Dr. Farah Masood directed the administration checking the prices of fruits and vegetables on daily basis while without any solid reason inflation in any thing will never be tolerated adding that by conducting meeting with Kirana Associations the price mechanism be checked and made sure the implementation on it.

Commissioner had directed the deputy commissioner of the entire four districts for making better coordination among them so as the difference of prices at division level eliminated adding that if there was found shortage of anything in a district the administration made arrangement to shift it to the said district.

She ordered for making sure the implementation on the government rates of flour in the division, she said and directed that record of supply of flour and quota provided to the flour mills should be sent to the office while the commissioner stressed the need for the installation of stalls of vegetables at model bazaars.

The meeting was told that the Sugar Mills in all four districts will be operated by January 10; payments are given to the cultivators in time whereas action against illegal weighing balances is being taken on daily basis.

Commissioner Farah Masood took notice on the information of irregularities at land record centers and directed the deputy commissioners for taking strict action against the responsible.

The meeting was further told that there were total 1964 villages in the division of which the verification of 1872 was completed; 1359 have been displayed at centers whereas 1798 villages have been notified.