Commissioner Directs For Improvement In Examination System
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to improve BISE examination system to facilitate students at the maximum extent
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to improve BISE examination system to facilitate students at the maximum extent.
Being chairperson of the education board, she presided over the BISE meeting here on Saturday
and said that the entire examination system should be made fair and transparent so that the
students could get fruits of their hardworking.
She directed the BISE officers to provided all necessary facilities at examination centers besides taking strict action to curb the use of unfair means to solve question papers.
She also directed the secretary BISE to constitute a committee and evolve a comprehensive schedule for sports competitions at Tehsil to Division Level in educational institutions.
The meeting approved payment of Rs 800,000 to PBCC for position holder students of Matric First Annual Examinations 2023.
The meeting discussed various matters and approved an agreement with Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) for safety of question papers and answer books during BISE exams.
Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements8 minutes ago
-
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital8 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam18 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours18 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers24 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers35 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram35 minutes ago
-
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City35 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters35 minutes ago
-
Short film "She The Peace-builder" premiered at PPC35 minutes ago
-
4,150-kg spurious spices seized, three arrested32 minutes ago