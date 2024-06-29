Open Menu

Commissioner Directs For Improvement In Examination System

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system

Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to improve BISE examination system to facilitate students at the maximum extent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed directed the officers of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad to improve BISE examination system to facilitate students at the maximum extent.

Being chairperson of the education board, she presided over the BISE meeting here on Saturday

and said that the entire examination system should be made fair and transparent so that the

students could get fruits of their hardworking.

She directed the BISE officers to provided all necessary facilities at examination centers besides taking strict action to curb the use of unfair means to solve question papers.

She also directed the secretary BISE to constitute a committee and evolve a comprehensive schedule for sports competitions at Tehsil to Division Level in educational institutions.

The meeting approved payment of Rs 800,000 to PBCC for position holder students of Matric First Annual Examinations 2023.

The meeting discussed various matters and approved an agreement with Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) for safety of question papers and answer books during BISE exams.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and others were also present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan