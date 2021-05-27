Commissioner directs for measurement of irrigation land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The commissioner Mirpurkhas Ejaz Ali Shah, in compliance with directives of Chief Secretary Sindh, on Thursday directed Irrigation Department for measurement of the lands should be finalized.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office regarding measurement of land of the irrigation department. On the occasion, DC Mirpurkhas Salamat Memon, DC Umerkot Nadeem Memon ad DC Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho briefed commissioner about the details of land. Among others IG Police Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Mahar, SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon, SSP Umerkot Mukhtiar Khaskheli, Director Nara canal Ghulam Mujtaba Dhamraah, Executive engineer Thar division Naeem Memon, Executive engineer Mithrao division Feroz din and other officials were also present.

Commissioner directed to constitute a committee regarding land of irrigation with inclusion of Executive Engineer irrigation, Assistant Commissioners, Survey superintendents and DSPs.

The committee would submit a report within 3 days mentioning total measurement of irrigation land. He also asked to clarify the requirement of the land and its proper utilization regarding irrigation or other purposes.