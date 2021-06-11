Commissioner directs for precautionary measures before rain, flood situation

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali shah has directed officers concerned to take precautionary measures ahead of upcoming rainfall and flood situation.

He issued such directives in a communique issued here on Thursday. The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings in their relevant districts with the concerned officials to review preparedness about tackling untoward incidents. He instructed to constitute monitoring committees for supervising relief activities and appoint Assistant Commissioners as focal persons.

Commissioner directed the police department to take steps for shifting rain hit people to safer places. He directed the health department to ensure availability of life saving drugs in hospitals and also ensure attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as well as keep ambulances on standby.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah also directed the Administrator Municipal committee and town officers to establish control rooms in their offices round the block.