DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to utilize all available resources to deal with emergency situation in their respective areas and protect lives of people trapped in flood affected areas.

He issued these directives while inspecting welfare activities in flood affected areas of tehsil Purwa.

He also directed concerned staff to arrange water boats on war footing to transfer trapped people into safe places.

Amir Afaq said that the district administration has established a tent village for accommodation of flood affected people. He said that the people living near the banks of the Indus River should be informed in time to save as many human lives and animals as possible.

He urged people to take precautionary measures on their own and stay away from muddy walls.