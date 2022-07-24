UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs For Protection Of People's Lives In Flood Affected Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Commissioner directs for protection of people's lives in flood affected areas

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq on Sunday directed all deputy commissioners to utilize all available resources to deal with emergency situation in their respective areas and protect lives of people trapped in flood affected areas.

He issued these directives while inspecting welfare activities in flood affected areas of tehsil Purwa.

He also directed concerned staff to arrange water boats on war footing to transfer trapped people into safe places.

Amir Afaq said that the district administration has established a tent village for accommodation of flood affected people. He said that the people living near the banks of the Indus River should be informed in time to save as many human lives and animals as possible.

He urged people to take precautionary measures on their own and stay away from muddy walls.

Related Topics

Flood Water Dera Ismail Khan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

11 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

20 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

20 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

20 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.