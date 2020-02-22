UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs For Provision Of Facilities Before Upcoming Tourist Season

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner directs for provision of facilities before upcoming tourist season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday directed all concerned department to provide the best possible facilities before upcoming tourist season all over the division.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting following the directives of the provincial government.

In the meeting, KP secretary Tourism Khushal Khan, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, DC Haripur Capt. (R) Aurangzeb Haider, DG Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb, Director Kaghan Development Authority Muhammad Asif, Director General Tourism and other officers were also present.

Secretary Tourism KP Khushal Khan informed the meeting that following the policy of provincial government, Tourism Department would take measures for promoting tourism with the cooperation of concerned DCs .

The commissioner also ordered to DCs and concerned departments to submit a comprehensive plan for the provision of best facilities to the tourists for the upcoming season in Kaghan, Naran, Khanpur, Galyat and other tourist spots of Hazara region.

According to the directions by the provincial government for the provision of tourists facilities, those would include construction of washrooms and beautiful cabins on every 10 kilometers, proper car parking arrangements on tourist spots, food streets at Kaghan and Galyat, garbage collection, provision of environment-friendly shopping bags to the tourists, tourists guidance, fixation of hotels and rest houses rent, repair, and maintenance of all roads leading to the tourists spots.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam ordered to complete the reconstruction of Dhudial to Bakrial 7.5 kilometer road before the tourist season for which 223 million rupees grant had already been approved.

He said that construction work of Lassan Nawab and Baidra chowk roads would be started soon with the cost of Rs 645 million.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Rent Road Car Haripur Khanpur All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

17 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

39 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

40 minutes ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

47 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

51 minutes ago

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe one-off Test scoreboard

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.