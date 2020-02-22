Commissioner directs for provision of facilities before upcoming tourist season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday directed all concerned department to provide the best possible facilities before upcoming tourist season all over the division.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting following the directives of the provincial government.

In the meeting, KP secretary Tourism Khushal Khan, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, DC Haripur Capt. (R) Aurangzeb Haider, DG Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb, Director Kaghan Development Authority Muhammad Asif, Director General Tourism and other officers were also present.

Secretary Tourism KP Khushal Khan informed the meeting that following the policy of provincial government, Tourism Department would take measures for promoting tourism with the cooperation of concerned DCs .

The commissioner also ordered to DCs and concerned departments to submit a comprehensive plan for the provision of best facilities to the tourists for the upcoming season in Kaghan, Naran, Khanpur, Galyat and other tourist spots of Hazara region.

According to the directions by the provincial government for the provision of tourists facilities, those would include construction of washrooms and beautiful cabins on every 10 kilometers, proper car parking arrangements on tourist spots, food streets at Kaghan and Galyat, garbage collection, provision of environment-friendly shopping bags to the tourists, tourists guidance, fixation of hotels and rest houses rent, repair, and maintenance of all roads leading to the tourists spots.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam ordered to complete the reconstruction of Dhudial to Bakrial 7.5 kilometer road before the tourist season for which 223 million rupees grant had already been approved.

He said that construction work of Lassan Nawab and Baidra chowk roads would be started soon with the cost of Rs 645 million.