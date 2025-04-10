Commissioner directs for quality education in schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak has said that

every possible step would be taken at the divisional level for the improvement of the education system so that quality education is available to the students. He directed the CEO Education to take effective steps to further improve transparency and efficiency in educational matters.

He said this during his surprise visit to the CEO Education Office, where he made a detailed inspection of various departments of the office, checked the attendance of the staff, reviewed the cleanliness and proper arrangement of records in the office.

The Commissioner directed that all officers and employees strictly adhere to the office working hours.

Later, while presiding over a meeting with education officers, Engineer Amir Khattak said that in accordance with the vision of the Punjab government, for significant improvement in the education sector, the teaching system in schools, attendance of teachers and staff, academic qualifications of students and other administrative matters are being reviewed so that equal opportunities can be provided to students to obtain quality education.

He directed that the Deputy Commissioners should regularly visit the educational institutions of their districts and ensure effective sanitation system along with quality educational activities in schools. He urged for more plantation in the vacant premises of schools and stressed for educating the students about the importance of tree plantation.