Commissioner directs for revenue offices’ working to restore public trust

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed to further improve the working of revenue offices to restore the public trust in government institutions.

The commissioner issued the directive during his visit to the offices of Assistant Commissioner Cantt and Tehsildar, and other attached branches at the Rawalpindi District Courts, a DPR news release said.

During the visit, he checked the staff attendance, public dealing, court and pension cases, and public complaints record.

Commissioner Khattak directed that pension cases should be processed as soon as possible and there should be no pendency in them.

He further directed the assistant commissioners to ensure immediate disposal of the public applications.

No application should be pending for more than three days and likewise, no court case file should be pending for more than a month, he added.

“We need to further improve the revenue offices to restore the public trust in government institutions,” he observed.

The commissioner further said that the assistant commissioners should regularly inspect the offices of their Tehsildar and Registrar offices and look into revenue matters, besides ensuring staff’s biometric attendance and cleanliness there.

“As the public has the most contact with these offices, therefore, continuous monitoring will ensure that these government departments, set up for public welfare and convenience, truly provide relief to the public,” he added.