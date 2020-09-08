Commissioner directs for setting up check posts for vaccinating anti-polio drops

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate anti-polio drops to every child coming from outside

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday directed officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate anti-polio drops to every child coming from outside.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio/dengue drive, he said that polio is a national cause added that it was responsibility of everyone to play role in making the country polio free.

The Commissioner said unfortunately Pakistan is one of the two remaining countries in the world where polio was still categorized as an endemic viral infection and collective efforts were needed to completely wipe it out from the country.

Mehmood directed health department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases during anti-polio campaign being started from September 21.

Meanwhile conversing about anti-dengue drive,he directed officials to allocate more resources to the areas from where dengue larva has been found in abundance during ongoing surveillance.

Mehmood said, as the prevailing weather was most favorable for breeding of larva, dewatering must be ensured by concerned departments at earliest so that any potential hotspot for larva breeding won't be left unattended.

He ordered to cancel allotment of official residences where dengue larva was being found.

On the occasion ,the Commissioner said that only 8 confirm dengue cases have been reported in the division till now out of which 7 have been recovered while 14 suspects were admitted in the city hospital"s.

He directed the concerned to keep close liaison with public representatives to completely wipe out the outbreak of dengue.

Mehmood said officials should themselves visit the dengue-affected areas and review the quality of medical facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals.