Commissioner directs for special meal at Panagahs on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood has directed the Deputy Commissioners to arrange special meals for the people residing in Panagahs on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in their respective districts.

He said that deputy commissioners and administrative officers in the districts should also personally visit Panagahs and spend time with the helpless people residing there.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners, Muhammad Mahmood said that provision of warm beds in shelters and protection from cold should be ensured in view of winter season.

He said that all the administrative officers should inspect the shelters in their areas, personally review the daily menu, quality of food, facilities provided and the attitude of the deployed staff.