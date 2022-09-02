UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs For Strengthening Embankments

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner directs for strengthening embankments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed Irrigation authorities to keep strict vigilance on Ali Wahan and other dykes and further strengthen embankments.

The divisional commissioner said that the River Indus was already in high flood; therefore, it won't accept water from the drains.

He directed the Irrigation department to start strict vigilance of Indus Link to save remote areas and villages.

He further said that the Pak Army and Pak Navy were helping Sindh government in the evacuation of the people stuck in the flooded areas. They were also helping in the distribution of ration bags and surveys being conducted to assess the losses and damages, he added.

