Commissioner directs for swift disposal of public cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Amir Khattak directed officials to swiftly execute pension cases without unnecessary delays. He underlined the need to restore public trust in government institutions through improving efficiency of the revenue offices. He instructed that no application should remain pending for more than 03 days in any AC's office, and no court case file should remain undisposed for 30 days.

According to the details, the Commissioner issued these directives during his visit to the offices of the Assistant Commissioner (Cantt.), Tehsildar, and other revenue branches in the Rawalpindi.

During the visit, he reviewed staff attendance, public dealing mechanisms, court case records, pension cases, and public complaints.

Khattak further directed ACs to conduct regular inspection visits of Tehsil and Registrar offices, ensuring cleanliness, efficient revenue operations, and employees' biometric attendance compliance.

"Since these offices directly deal with citizens, regular monitoring is essential to guarantee they truly serve public welfare," he said.

He stressed that these departments should provide tangible relief to citizens.