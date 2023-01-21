Commissioner directs for timely completion of development schemes

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz had directed the planning and development officers to expedite pace of work for timely completion of development schemes across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz had directed the planning and development officers to expedite pace of work for timely completion of development schemes across the division.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that government was spending billions of rupees on development projects only to provide basic amenities to the people at their door steps. In this connection, no compromise would be made on quality of material and work, he said and directed the P&D officers to utilize the available funds judiciously and complete the development schemes within stipulated time period so that the masses could be provided relief as early as possible.

He also directed the deputy commissioner of four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to visit the project sites and check progress of development work in addition to ensuring use of quality material.

Director General (DG) Monitoring & Evaluation P&D board Punjab Iftikhar Shami said that about 70 development schemes were visited in Faisalabad division during last one week.

He said that no compromise would be made on transparency and pace of work would be speeded up in all schemes.

DC Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, DD Development Rana Tahir were also present in the meeting in addition to Deputy Commissioners of other districts who joined the meeting through video link.