Commissioner directs for timely completion of work on Chhitra Bridge

Commissioner Naseerabad Division Bashir Ahmed Banglazai along with Deputy Commissioner, Ayesha Zehri, and Assistant Commissioner Chhitra Khadim Hussain Khosa on Monday inspected the construction work of Chhitra bridge which was destroyed by flash floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Naseerabad Division Bashir Ahmed Banglazai along with Deputy Commissioner, Ayesha Zehri, and Assistant Commissioner Chhitra Khadim Hussain Khosa on Monday inspected the construction work of Chhitra bridge which was destroyed by flash floods.

Due to the absence of a bridge, the residents of this area are facing severe problems, forcing people to take long distances and take alternative routes.

Assistant Commissioner said that the government has started the construction of a new bridge in order to resolve these problems of the people soon.

Assistant Commissioner Khadim Hussain Khosa also gave orders to complete the construction work of the bridge as soon as possible so that the suffering of the people could be reduced.

The construction work of the bridge is being appreciated by the public in the area.