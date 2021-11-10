UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs For Vacation Of Beggars' Cabins In 24 Hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday issued directives for vacation of beggars cabins erected at different isolated places in the city.

He issued these directives while reviewing progress on the ongoing campaign against professional beggars in Peshawar division.

The commissioner was informed that around 35 more professional beggars were arrested from different locations.

Following the directives of Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner Maidam Gul Bano who constituted a team and raided different areas of the city.

Around 35 professional beggars were arrested in violation of Local Government Beggary Act.

Female Police officials also took part in the operation.

The raiding teams issued directives to hundreds of beggars residing in temporary set up at Ring road to vacate the place and return back to their native areas.

It merits a mention here that in Peshawar district 1356 professional beggars along with their 21 patrons have been identified.

During the campaign four elders of beggars group have been arrested while arrest warrants for 17 more is issued.

The commissioner said for the first time action for complete eradication of professional beggars has been taken and provincial metropolis will be purged from this menace at all cost.

