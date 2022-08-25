UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Formation Of Jirga For Removal Of Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner directs formation of jirga for removal of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to form a representative jirga of Kokikhel tribes to eradicate encroachments from Zone 2 and Zone 5 of the Regi Model Town (RMT).

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding eradication of encroachments from Zone 2 and Zone 5 of the town here on Thursday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Peshawar & Khyber, the Director General (DG) PDA and administrative officers of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner Peshawar was given a detailed briefing regarding encroachments established in Zone 2 and Zone 5 and Maifi Grefth line.

The participants of the meeting after long discussion agreed on the resolution of all issues and problems through mutual understanding.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Peshawar directed DC Peshawar and DG PDA for formation for a representative jirga of Kokikhel tribe and directed furnishing of detailed report in this regard within a period 72 hours.

