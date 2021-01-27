UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Formulation Of Land Requisition Committee Relating To Dassu Power Project

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner directs formulation of land requisition committee relating to Dassu Power Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed district administration Kohistan to formulate a land requisition committee and remove suspicions of area people regarding Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP).

He was talking to a delegation of Kohistan people at his office on Wednesday. General Manager WAPDA, Anwar-ul-Haq and Deputy Commissioner kohistan Upper, Arif Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.

The delegation apprised the commissioner about their problems and issues relating to the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Mehsud directed to formulate land requisition committee and sought a report within one month period.

He said that Dasu Power Project would prove to be a milestone in development of area and help creating employment opportunities for people. He also stressed to resolve the mutual misunderstanding and problems in an amicable way with consent of stakeholders.

He also assured the delegation resolution of their problems and rehabilitation of affectees.

