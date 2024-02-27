Commissioner Directs Formulation Of Plan To Control Price Hike In Ramzan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:48 PM
Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Zubair has directed the district administration of the province to devise oriented strategies for the relief of the masses and to control artificial price hikes in the holy month of Ramzan
He was chairing a meeting being convened to control price hikes in the month of Ramzan.
He stressed devising a plan to bridle the profiteers in Ramzan besides revising price lists of edibles for the relief of the common man.
He also directed assistant commissioners to visit markets in the morning and fix the prices of essential food items including poultry, vegetables and fruits keeping in view the financial position of people.
He also directed constituted raiding teams to visit markets in sehar and iftar timings.
The commissioner also directed to hold a meeting of the price review committee after fifteen days and said that profiteers would be sent to jail for thirty days.
He also sought daily reports of efforts made by concerned officials to control price hikes.
The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners of Peshawar Divisions who submit monthly reports of their activities and plans against price hikes and hoarding.
