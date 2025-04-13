Commissioner Directs Full Implementation Over PAP To Ensure Law & Order
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafarul islam has directed that all the available resources should be utilized to maintain law and order across the division.
He emphasized the need for strict implementation over the Provincial Action Plan (PAP), terming it essential for regional peace and stability.
He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting at his office regarding the execution of the PAP which was attended by Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, Deputy Commissioners of Tank, South Waziristan Lower and Upper, Assistant Commissioner Sajjad Baloch, along with senior officials from relevant departments.
During the meeting, Commissioner Zafarul Islam was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation in the region, steps being taken to uphold public order, and progress on the implementation of the PAP.
Addressing the participants, the commissioner stressed the need for foolproof security measures and a proactive approach by all the departments concerned. He urged institutions to perform their duties with utmost dedication to prevent any untoward incident.
He further instructed all the departments to stay alert and enhance inter-departmental coordination. Emphasizing that public order is the foundation of a region’s progress and prosperity, the commissioner reiterated that no effort should be spared in safeguarding peace across the division.
