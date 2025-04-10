Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Full Mobilization For Upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam on Thursday directed all relevant departments to utilize every possible resource to ensure the success of the upcoming anti-polio campaign and achieve the complete eradication of the polio virus.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio here at his office.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and district health officers from all four districts of the division, along with representatives from the health department, police, EPI, WHO, and other concerned departments.

During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed on recent polio cases, the presence of polio virus in the region, and the performance of previous campaigns.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam emphasized that the directives of the Prime Minister and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary must be implemented strictly.

He warned that negligence or laxity in the performing duties during the national anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

He announced that the next round of the anti-polio campaign will commence on April 21 and instructed full implementation of the security plan to ensure the safety of polio teams.

He said the special focus should be given to cover refusal cases to ensure that no child under the age of five years is left unvaccinated.

The commissioner also urged upon all parents to play their role as responsible citizens by ensuring that their children of under five years of age administered anti-polio drops during every campaign.

