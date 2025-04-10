Commissioner Directs Full Mobilization For Upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Dera Zafar-ul-Islam on Thursday directed all relevant departments to utilize every possible resource to ensure the success of the upcoming anti-polio campaign and achieve the complete eradication of the polio virus.
He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio here at his office.
The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and district health officers from all four districts of the division, along with representatives from the health department, police, EPI, WHO, and other concerned departments.
During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed on recent polio cases, the presence of polio virus in the region, and the performance of previous campaigns.
Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam emphasized that the directives of the Prime Minister and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary must be implemented strictly.
He warned that negligence or laxity in the performing duties during the national anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those found responsible.
He announced that the next round of the anti-polio campaign will commence on April 21 and instructed full implementation of the security plan to ensure the safety of polio teams.
He said the special focus should be given to cover refusal cases to ensure that no child under the age of five years is left unvaccinated.
The commissioner also urged upon all parents to play their role as responsible citizens by ensuring that their children of under five years of age administered anti-polio drops during every campaign.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202512 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad22 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight42 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package42 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik52 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP52 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured52 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan52 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad52 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners52 minutes ago