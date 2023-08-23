Commissioner directs grand anti-encroachment operation in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday directed a grand anti-encroachment operation in bazaars of Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

He directed the assistance commissioners to pay visits to bazaars in their vicinities in the garb of an ordinary citizen along with officials of the Revenue Department and mark the encroached structures for removal through a grand operation. The Commissioner said that structures raised against the approved building maps should also be erased.

He was presiding over a meeting that was attended by the deputy commissioners, additional commissioners, and relevant officers of all the five districts of the Peshawar division. At the meeting, the deputy commissioners apprised the commissioner regarding their monthly performance.

The commissioner on the occasion issued strict directives for action against the encroachers and initiated a grand operation in this regard. The commissioner also directed for streamlining of the affairs of Patwar Khanas.

He directed the deputy commissioners to remove all illegal speed breakers in their respective jurisdictions.

The commissioner directed the participants to remove all air-polluting stone-crushing plants in their areas and keep a strict check on the prices of the daily-use items. The deputy commissioners were directed to expedite the drive for price checking and attend the khuli kachehri themselves to address the grievances of the general public on an urgent basis.

The Commissioner further directed the meeting to ensure maintenance of the law and order besides taking action against the Patwaris who indulged in corrupt practices.

He said all the deputy commissioners should pay surprise visits to Patwar Khanas after receiving public complaints and take stern legal action against the corrupt Patwaris. The Commissioner also ordered disposal of the court cases on an early basis and collection of dues from the defaulters.