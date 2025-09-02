Commissioner Directs Ideal Arrangements For Rabi-ul-Awal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday directed the district administration
to ensure ideal arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal in four districts.
The commissioner issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review
preparations for Rabi UL Awal.
He emphasized that the clearance of procession routes, city decorations, and provision
of facilities to participants should be a top priority of the district administration.
