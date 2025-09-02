Commissioner directs ideal arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday directed the district administration

to ensure ideal arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal in four districts.

The commissioner issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review

preparations for Rabi UL Awal.

He emphasized that the clearance of procession routes, city decorations, and provision

of facilities to participants should be a top priority of the district administration.