Commissioner directs immediate removal of encroachments from general bus stand

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed immediate removal of encroachments from General Bus Stand.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, the Commissioner said that all the roads and paths inside General Bus Stand must be repaired.

He also directed the construction of new toilets for the passengers and ensuring cleanliness of the bus stand.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director of Local Government Ishtiaq Ahmad and Chief Officer Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique.