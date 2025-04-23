- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations
Commissioner Directs Improved Public Service Delivery,price Control And Anti-encroachment Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner,Maryam Khan directed the divisional administration to take appropriate steps for improving public service delivery,expediting price control and anti-encroachment operations.
Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, she directed all Deputy Commissioners of the division including- Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, to actively monitor price control activities and ensure effective action against encroachments.
She said that price control magistrates must remain active in the field to ensure availability of daily use commodities at government-notified rates and in this connection, the profiteers and hoarders must be penalized to eradicating the mall trend of artificial price hike and black marketing.
The Commissioner expressed her commitment to meet all vaccination targets.
She directed deputy commissioners to achieve their assigned KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) without fail.
Highlighting the on going heatwave,she said that relief camps must be fully functional and effective in protecting the public from extreme weather conditions. She said that immediate and practical measures must be taken to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.
He stressed the need for public engagement and announced plans to launch open courts across the districts. This step would help in directly addressing citizens' grievances related to public institutions, she added.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and ACG Javed Khan and others were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners from Jhang and Toba Tek Singh along with ADCG Chiniot participated through video link.
Recent Stories
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize
Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock
Measles claims life of one more child in Husri
Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive
Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears
Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations4 minutes ago
-
State land auctioned:4 minutes ago
-
No program of university under threat due to Accreditation: SMIU14 minutes ago
-
Ayub Medical Institution holds 108th BOG meeting, announces electric carts for patient transfers24 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: Indian media propaganda against Pakistan again exposed34 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terror attack on Mastung polio vaccination team44 minutes ago
-
Four killed, four injured in road accident on Makran coastal highway44 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclists kill woman54 minutes ago
-
DCs told to ramp up anti-encroachment drive, price checks1 hour ago
-
New polio case reported in KP1 hour ago
-
Senator Musadik visits GLOF-Prone areas in Gilgit-Baltistan to assess climate risks1 hour ago
-
Second case of polio infection in current year reported in KP1 hour ago