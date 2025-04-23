Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner,Maryam Khan directed the divisional administration to take appropriate steps for improving public service delivery,expediting price control and anti-encroachment operations.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, she directed all Deputy Commissioners of the division including- Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, to actively monitor price control activities and ensure effective action against encroachments.

She said that price control magistrates must remain active in the field to ensure availability of daily use commodities at government-notified rates and in this connection, the profiteers and hoarders must be penalized to eradicating the mall trend of artificial price hike and black marketing.

The Commissioner expressed her commitment to meet all vaccination targets.

She directed deputy commissioners to achieve their assigned KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) without fail.

Highlighting the on going heatwave,she said that relief camps must be fully functional and effective in protecting the public from extreme weather conditions. She said that immediate and practical measures must be taken to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.

He stressed the need for public engagement and announced plans to launch open courts across the districts. This step would help in directly addressing citizens' grievances related to public institutions, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and ACG Javed Khan and others were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners from Jhang and Toba Tek Singh along with ADCG Chiniot participated through video link.