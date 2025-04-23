Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Improved Public Service Delivery,price Control And Anti-encroachment Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner directs improved public service delivery,price control and anti-encroachment operations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Divisional Commissioner,Maryam Khan directed the divisional administration to take appropriate steps for improving public service delivery,expediting price control and anti-encroachment operations.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, she directed all Deputy Commissioners of the division including- Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, to actively monitor price control activities and ensure effective action against encroachments.

She said that price control magistrates must remain active in the field to ensure availability of daily use commodities at government-notified rates and in this connection, the profiteers and hoarders must be penalized to eradicating the mall trend of artificial price hike and black marketing.

The Commissioner expressed her commitment to meet all vaccination targets.

She directed deputy commissioners to achieve their assigned KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) without fail.

Highlighting the on going heatwave,she said that relief camps must be fully functional and effective in protecting the public from extreme weather conditions. She said that immediate and practical measures must be taken to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.

He stressed the need for public engagement and announced plans to launch open courts across the districts. This step would help in directly addressing citizens' grievances related to public institutions, she added.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and ACG Javed Khan and others were present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners from Jhang and Toba Tek Singh along with ADCG Chiniot participated through video link.

Recent Stories

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

2 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

6 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

15 hours ago
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

15 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

15 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

15 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

15 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan