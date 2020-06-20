Commissioner directs inspection of flood fighting equipments

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq directed physical inspection of flood fighting equipments across the division and formulated four committees to review flood related arrangements.

According to a circular issued from Commissioner office, one committee would monitor each district in Multan division.

For Multan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khanewal would be the convener of the committee besides DEO Rescue 1122, civil defence officer and muncipal officer Khanewal will be the members of the committee.

For district Khanewal, the committee will comprise of ADCG, DEO Rescue 1122, civil defence officer and muncipal officer metropolitan corporation Multan.

Similarly, for Vehari, ADCR, DEO Rescue 1122, civil defence officer and muncipal officer Lodhran and for Lodhran same officers from Vehari were assigned duties of flood fighting equipments inspection.

The commitees will physically inspect the flood fighting equipments pertaining to their respective districts and submit equipment with functionality status report to Commissioner office within a week.