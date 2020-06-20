UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Inspection Of Flood Fighting Equipments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:43 PM

Commissioner directs inspection of flood fighting equipments

Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq directed physical inspection of flood fighting equipments across the division and formulated four committees to review flood related arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq directed physical inspection of flood fighting equipments across the division and formulated four committees to review flood related arrangements.

According to a circular issued from Commissioner office, one committee would monitor each district in Multan division.

For Multan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khanewal would be the convener of the committee besides DEO Rescue 1122, civil defence officer and muncipal officer Khanewal will be the members of the committee.

For district Khanewal, the committee will comprise of ADCG, DEO Rescue 1122, civil defence officer and muncipal officer metropolitan corporation Multan.

Similarly, for Vehari, ADCR, DEO Rescue 1122, civil defence officer and muncipal officer Lodhran and for Lodhran same officers from Vehari were assigned duties of flood fighting equipments inspection.

The commitees will physically inspect the flood fighting equipments pertaining to their respective districts and submit equipment with functionality status report to Commissioner office within a week.

Related Topics

Multan Flood Same Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Hot and dry weather expected in most parts of coun ..

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Registers Record 192 New COVID-19 Cases ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus detains dozens at opposition protests: rig ..

2 minutes ago

Six members of one family killed in Mexico

2 minutes ago

Police and Media important stakeholders for a func ..

1 hour ago

Secretary General Commends Member States’ Contri ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.