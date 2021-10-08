UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Issuance Of NoCs To Qualified Housing Societies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner directs issuance of NoCs to qualified housing societies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting held here Friday on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud directed the issuance of 162 no objection certificates (NoCs) of housing societies after completing of rules and procedure.

Those who attended the meeting were included Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Amara Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, General Manager (GM) WSSP, Riaz Ahmad, DG Provincial Housing Authority (PHA), Daud Shah and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, the DG PDA told the meeting that presently the issuance of NoCs to 162 housing societies are pending due to various reasons, mostly not fulfilling rules and regulations, besides, some legal complications.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Division directed the issuance of NoCs to all such housing societies that are fulfilling legal rules and regulations.

He further directed for holding weekly coordination meetings for promotion of strong mutual coordination for timely issuance of NoCs to qualified housing societies.

He made it clear to all concerned departments that no public office should delay the NoC of legal housing societies rather extending full cooperation to owners of such societies for qualifying the required criteria.

