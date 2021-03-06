Commissioner directs land searching to shift district jail outside the city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional administration has started practical steps for shifting district jail outside the city.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed district administration to search land for construction of new jail.

The first formal meeting of the committee led by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood was held here on Saturday.

Mr Javed Akhtar said that the PC-1 of over 35 acres land will be approved for the construction of new jail.

He said that the central library and beautiful park consisted on food point will be made on the existing place of district jail.

Commissioner said that all security facilities including extra barracks and residential colony will also be provided at new jail.

He stated that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given task for shifting of jail during his recent visit.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak and jail officials were also present on the occasion.