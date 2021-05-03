Commissioner directs legal action against SOPs violators

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan on Monday visited various localities of the district Peshawar and issued directives for initiating legal proceedings against violators of the official Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Amjad Ali Khan on Monday visited various localities of the district Peshawar and issued directives for initiating legal proceedings against violators of the official Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Commissioner Peshawar along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq visited Saddar, University Road, G.T. Road and various localities inside the city and reviewed implementation on Corona SOPs.

He on this occasion, he directed the sealing of the shops of all those shopkeepers who are not wearing safety masks and making all handcart vendors bound to wear face masks, otherwise they should not be allowed entry to bazaars.

Similarly, he also directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and district administration to ensure the use of safety masks in commuters' vehicles and incase of consecutive violation of SOPs, then such transporters should be fined, impounded and their route permit should be canceled.

On this occasion, the Commissioner Peshawar also directed district administration for conducting inspection of bazaars and implementation of Corona preventive SOPs in letter and spirit.