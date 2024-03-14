Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Line Depts For Strict Implement On “Suthra Punjab” Program

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Thursday directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC), Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure strict implementation on “Suthra Punjab” program

Chairing a meeting here, she said the government was committed to ensure cleanliness across the province and in this connection deputy commissioners of all four districts of Faisalabad division should positively monitor implementation on Suthra Punjab program.

She directed to remove garbage and waste material from all roads, streets and bazaars in addition to redressing public complaints relating to removal of litter on priority basis.

She expressed her dismay over poor cleanliness of some main roads of Faisalabad and directed to improve their sanitation up to the mark.

She also directed to make all streetlight functional in addition to ensuring rehabilitation and renovation of green belts and parks.

She said that she would conduct surprise visit to the field to check implementation on Suthra Punjab program. Therefore, all concerned departments should complete their cleanliness assignments up to March 31, 2024.

Deputy Commissioners of the division briefed the commissioner about cleanliness condition in their respective districts.

