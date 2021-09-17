UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Magistrates To Visit Markets On Daily Basis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday directed the Price Control Magistrates to visit markets on daily basis so that the people could be provided relief and get rid of artificial price hike.

Presiding over a review meeting of development projects at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jhelum, the Commissioner Rawalpindi said that work on the development projects should be expedited and all the ongoing development projects should be completed within stipulated time frame.

He also instructed the authorities to issue work orders of the new development projects so that the construction work could be started.

"We must develop our cities as a model of wealth creation, which will not only increase investment and businesses, but also ensure poverty alleviation," he added.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Jhelum Rao Pervez Akhtar gave a detailed briefing on the performance of education Department, Health, Higher Education, Municipal Corporation and other departments.

Later, the Commissioner held a khuli kutchery in the District Council Hall under the Punjab Government's 'Justice at your Doorstep' program.

In which a large number of citizens participated and informed the commissioner about their problems, complaints and suggestions.

Commissioner issued orders to the Assistant Commissioners for the immediate solution of the complaints while some complaints were addressed on the spot.

Gulzar Hussain Shah said that the purpose of holding khuli kutcheries is to provide relief to the citizens at their door steps in an effective manner.

