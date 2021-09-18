UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Magistrates To Visit Markets Daily

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 04:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday directed the Price Control Magistrates to visit markets and mandis daily to provided relief to people and to check artificial price hike.

Presiding over a meeting held on Saturday at Deputy Commissioner Office Jhelum to review performance of Price Control Magistrates, he said all-out efforts should be made to control prices of daily use items.

He directed the officers to ensure that fruits and vegetables were being sold in open markets with difference of 20 percent from Mandis.

Action in accordance with the law should also be taken against profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination, he said.

