Commissioner directs market survey, sought report of edible prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud while chairing a meeting here Thursday directed associations of consumers and grocery sellers to conduct market survey and furnish a detailed report of prices of edible items.

He was addressing a meeting that was convened following directives of provincial governments to review prices of edibles aiming facilitation of masses.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Anjuman-e-Sarifin Association, Hafeez-ur-Rehman and President Grocery Stores Association, Haji Noor Muhammad and Vice President, Zahoor Ilahi.

Participants of the meeting also decided to convene a meeting of Price Review Committee to control price of edibles.

Commissioner also directed strict action against those involved in increasing prices of daily use items and said that government was striving to control price hike and provide maximum relief to people.

He also appreciated the help and support offered by Anjuman-e- Sarifin Association and Grocery Stores Association to control prices of daily use items.