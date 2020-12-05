Commissioner directs MCR to complete development schemes as per set target

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi to complete the schemes under Punjab Municipal Services Program as per the set targets.

Commissioner said that the Municipal Services Program includes repair of faulty water supply and sewerage pipes, repair of streetlights, sewerage and solid waste related equipment and missionary schemes.

Mehmood said that three districts of Rawalpindi division including Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal are among the top ten districts in the province in terms of completion of Punjab Municipal Services Program schemes and utilization of allocated funds.

More than 77% of the funds have been utilized and the target of utilization of 80% of the funds will be achieved soon, Commissioner said.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi in which Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi Ali Abbas Bukhari and other concerned officers also participated.