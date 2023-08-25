Commissioner directs MCR to expedite ongoing anti-encroachment drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta Friday directed officials of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to expedite ongoing operations against encroachments.

During a surprise visit to MCR here, he directed the officials to approve the maps without delay.

The commissioner inspected various branches of MCR and reviewed the administrative affairs.

He also inquired the officials about the drive and directed to continue the it till the end of encroachments in the city.

Laiqat appreciated the role of MCR officials for removing encroachments and announced that shields would be awarded to well performing officials.

The commissioner directed the MCR staff to strictly adhere to the office hours and improve the cleanliness arrangements at office premises.