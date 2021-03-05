Commissioner directs MCR to seal plazas violated bylaws, not paid fines

Commissioner Rawalpindi rtd Muhammad Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to seal the plazas whose owners violated the bylaws and despite notices failed to pay fines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi rtd Muhammad Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to seal the plazas whose owners violated the bylaws and despite notices failed to pay fines.

Chairing a meeting held here at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (RMC) office, he directed the authorities to finalize arrangements to launch a crackdown against the rules violators. The owners of several plazas were misusing the space meant for parking lots in violation of the bylaws.

He said, the operation against the plazas whose owners violated the bylaws and requested the MCR on notices to pay the fines in installments but again violated the agreement.

The plaza owners had been asked to follow the law or face the legal action.

He instructed the officers to launch an operation against such violators from next week.

The government was determined to ensure implementation of the relevant laws, he added.

He also urged the owners of the buildings to ensure proper use of the parking lots to avoid parking of vehicles on roads and in the streets.

He also instructed the officers of RMC to start taking preventive measures against dengue as the season has started.All the graveyards should be cleaned and possible precautionary measures should be taken to control dengue, he added.

The Commissioner asked the officers to finalize arrangement for third phase of the auction of shops and flats of Metropolitan Corporation which would start from March 15.

He said, free registration of the handcarts is being started in the limits of Metropolitan Corporation and the handcarts would be given a beautiful look and design.

Rate lists of the items to be sold on the handcarts would also be displayed at prominent places at the handcarts, he added.He informed that the handcart owners would also be issued health cards.

Chief Officer Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Ali Abbas Bukhari and all officers concerned were also present on the occasion.