UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs MD PSRA To Ensure Assistance To Vaccination Staff

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner directs MD PSRA to ensure assistance to vaccination staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday called Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Ahmad Zeb to his office and issued him directives for ensuring every possible assistance to the vaccination staff from KP Health Department.

The commissioner said providing facilities and assistance to the anti-corona vaccination staff was necessary so that they could discharge their responsibility in a better way, adding, this would also ensure in time completion of the vaccination process at schools.

The commissioner expressed the hope that vaccination at public and private schools would prove a successful drive and complete within stipulated time.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two mo ..

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two months

17 minutes ago
 COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital ..

COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital

18 minutes ago
 Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of ..

Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of Russia's Parliamentary Vote

18 minutes ago
 Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of ..

Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

18 minutes ago
 UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

36 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.