Commissioner directs MD PSRA to ensure assistance to vaccination staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday called Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Ahmad Zeb to his office and issued him directives for ensuring every possible assistance to the vaccination staff from KP Health Department.

The commissioner said providing facilities and assistance to the anti-corona vaccination staff was necessary so that they could discharge their responsibility in a better way, adding, this would also ensure in time completion of the vaccination process at schools.

The commissioner expressed the hope that vaccination at public and private schools would prove a successful drive and complete within stipulated time.