Commissioner directs measures to prevent fire eruption cases in forests

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) Commissioner Malakand, Shahid Ullah Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review measures being taken to prevent forest fire and untoward incidents.

The meeting among others was attended by Regional Police Officer, Nasir Mehmood Satti and officials concerned while deputy commissioners and representatives of 1122, PDMA and the forest department participated in the meeting through a video link.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that the probability of forest fires have been increased due to climate changes.

He stressed taking measures at the district and tehsil level to prevent fire eruption and added that directives have been issued to department concerned in this connection.

He said that a liaison should be developed with department concerned to decide preventive measures. He also directed to constitute a district-level committee under the headship of assistant commissioners to look into the matter.

Commissioner said that committees should submit their progress report within a month and directed strict action against those involved in fire eruption cases.