Commissioner directs measures to prevent smuggling of urea, foreign currency

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq on Wednesday directed that all measures should be taken to prevent smuggling and hoarding of urea, foreign Currency, and food items.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting held here in his office.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Police Officer Saleem Khan Marwat, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, Assistant to Commissioner, Deputy Director of Agriculture, officials of Pak Army, FC, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Passport, Anti Narcotics Force, Food Department, FIA, Customs officials and other departments concerned.

While briefing the meeting, it was told by the Agriculture Department that there were more than 70 registered dealers of urea in Dera Ismail Khan. Similarly, specific quantities of urea bags were allowed for Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts to be used for Rabi crop.

The commissioner directed that joint check posts of customs and police department should be established at various important places in the three districts to prevent the smuggling of unregistered urea, foreign currency, and illegal storage of urea and food items.

He strictly directed that unregistered shops or dealers should not be allowed to sell or buy urea at any cost, and their businesses should also be sealed immediately.

He directed that full implementation of the National Action Plan should be ensured and all resources should be utilized in this regard to maintain the law and order situation in the division.

The commissioner directed that the administration, police, and customs authorities should increase mutual cooperation to prevent the smuggling of illegal currency, urea, and other commodities and ensure full implementation of the National Action Plan.