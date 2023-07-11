Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Monitoring Of Anti-polio Drives By Assistant Commissioners

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting held under the headship of Commissioner Peshawar Division here on Tuesday decided to further bring down the number of anti-polio drop-refusing cases, providing foolproof security and surveillance of polio teams by the assistant commissioners.

The meeting of the Divisional Task Force with regard to anti-polio initiatives, headed by Commissioner Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, was also attended by the deputy commissioners of all five districts of Peshawar including Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and district health officers, focal persons of the task force Dr Zubair and official concerned.

At the meeting, the deputy commissioners of five districts gave a detailed briefing on the last anti-polio campaign.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division while showing satisfaction over the decrease in the number of refusing parents said the remaining parents must also be persuaded for vaccination of the children.

He said far-reaching steps were needed in this direction.

He said foolproof security should be provided to the polio teams during the next anti-polio campaign, starting from 1st August.

He said the assistant commissioners concerned should monitor the next anti-polio drive in their respective areas. He also warned of stern legal action against those failing to comply with the orders.

