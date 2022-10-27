UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs MWMC To Expand Cleanliness Drive

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner directs MWMC to expand cleanliness drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Chaudhry Ashfaq Ahmed directed Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to expand the cleanliness drive to other union councils of urban and rural areas in order to ensure the best cleanliness in the city.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of MWMC and WASA here on Thursday, the commissioner said that the MWMC administration had been given a special task for cleanliness of the city. He directed the administration to make all off-road vehicles on-road at the earliest. He asked the administration to prepare a comprehensive cleanliness plan after coordination with the trader community.

The commissioner also directed the WASA administration to expedite work on the ongoing development schemes of the city and also asked the officers concerned to ensure action against the defaulter departments. He stressed the need for stricter planning for improving recovery of the department.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, MD MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

