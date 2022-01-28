Commissioner directs NHA for timely completion of drainage system

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:39 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Motahar Zeb Friday inspected the construction of drains around the main Mansehra road and directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete the work as soon as possible following the quality and standards.

The commissioner issued the directive while inspecting the drain system and bridges along the main Mansehra road.

He said that the timely construction of drains along the road would allow smooth vehicular traffic flow and would not affect the people. He also inspected the Jab bridge reviewed the flow of water and elimination of encroachments.

While briefing the commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat said that hundreds of permanent structures were built on the Nullahs and drains through encroachments that were removed after the last year flash flood in the areas including Jhangi Syadan, PMA road, Sir Syed Colony, Jab bridge canal, Bilal Town and other areas which has helped in overcoming the problems like water blockage.

On the occasion Chairman District Reconciliation Committee (DRC) Ayaz Saleem Rana was also present.

