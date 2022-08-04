UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Directs Officers To Finalize Flood Fighting Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to prepare their flood fighting plan and put all their resources forward to ensure minimizing the losses

Presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Thursday, the commissioner said that a fool proof relief and rescue mechanism should be devised at Taluka level for a timely and effective response.

He also directed the irrigation officers to identify vulnerable points of the canals in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the provision of heavy machinery, bulldozers and flood fighting material at the sites to strengthen the same in advance.

He directed all the Taluka Municipal Officers (TMOs) to ensure desilting of the sewerage lines, cleanliness of their cities and towns, and also to arrange dewatering pumping machines in advance, to save any low-lying areas from inundation.

Talking about river embankments, he directed the irrigation officers and the assistant commissioners concerned to keep strict vigilance over the embankments passing through their jurisdiction and intimate the relevant authorities of any vulnerable point so that the same could be strengthened in advance.

The commissioner also directed the DCs to keep close coordination with all lined departments and ensure all precautionary arrangements to meet with any possible emergency due to rains.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed, briefed on the arrangements to cope with expected flood in the current month.

The officers from irrigation, police, local government, health, education and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

