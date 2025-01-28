Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Officers To Implement Open-door Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan has directed the officers of all government departments to ensure strict implementation of open-door policy.

During a meeting here on Tuesday, she said that the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab is committed to provide maximum relief to the masses by redressing their genuine problems on top priority basis.

She said that officers of all government departments should adopt zero-tolerance against corrupt elements who are not only causing defame for the department but also creating multifaceted problems for the masses.

She said that all officers should ensure their availability in their office by implementing open-door policy strictly so that the people could contact them directly for getting their genuine issues resolved.

She also heard public problems in her office and issued on-spot orders for their redressal.

