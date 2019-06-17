UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Officers To Improve Liaison With People

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner directs officers to improve liaison with people

Commissioner Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Buriro has directed the district administration officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Buriro has directed the district administration officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them.

He was speaking at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts at his office, here on Monday.

The commissioner emphasized that officers of district administrations would have to re-build public confidence in them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way.

Related Topics

Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Best

Recent Stories

Rohit Sharma wants to coach Pakistani team

1 minute ago

24 people killed in bus crash in S. Africa

13 seconds ago

Largest Global Green Business Ideas Competition st ..

16 seconds ago

Moscow ready to hold meeting between Putin and Tru ..

18 seconds ago

U.S. attacks cannot stop Huawei from moving forwar ..

20 minutes ago

FPCCI forms committee to help remove anomalies an ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.