Commissioner directs officers to improve liaison with people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Buriro has directed the district administration officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them.

He was speaking at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts at his office, here on Monday.

The commissioner emphasized that officers of district administrations would have to re-build public confidence in them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way.