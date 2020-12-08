UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Directs Officials To Achieve Revenue Target

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:39 PM

Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's revenue department to achieve the revenue target at any cost to bring stability in the institution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's revenue department to achieve the revenue target at any cost to bring stability in the institution.

He said this is the last chance for officers and those who fail to achieve the revenue target would be removed from the post, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Tuesday.

He said that the officers should submit report on daily basis to the Administrator secretariat.

Shallwani said that revenue is essential to run any department. The KMC is providing facilities to the city's people in health sector, Fire Brigade, Parks and other recreational facilities.

The administrator said that there is need of coordination amongst all the departments to run the affairs in more effective manner. The revenue related departments are more important that is why a mechanism should be devised to facilitate the citizens at large, he said.

Shallwani said that revenue department should convene meetings on regular basis to remove any hurdle in achieving the target. He said that more sources for recovery may be found to enhance the income.

The administrator said that their main purpose is to provide maximum facilities to the people.

He was of the view that in all big cities of the world, revolutionary changes were brought through modern techniques and researches. "The facilities in those cities had provided relief to the people and especially in the field of transport. We need to learn from their experience and develop our infrastructure to facilitate the citizens till long," he added.

Shallwani said that planning for future is equally important besides implementation of ongoing schemes. The heads of the departments should strictly comply with the directives and ask their sub-ordinates to achieve the revenue target.

