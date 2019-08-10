Commissioner directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Saturday directed the officials of Municipal Administrations, District Councils, Town committees of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Saturday directed the officials of Municipal Administrations, District Councils, Town committees of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

He further directed that offal and other waste of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately.

He said that sanitation staff should remain active during Eid-ul-Azha days and effective strategy should be implemented in this regard in letter and spirit.

He also said that the control room should also be set up at the Municipal Administration Offices to monitor the situation regarding the removing of sacrificial animals waste.

He warned that no lethargy, negligence and delinquency from duty would be tolerated in this regard.

Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners of the five districts of Larkana division to strictly monitor the performance of the Municipal Administrations and town committees of their respective districts.