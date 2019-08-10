UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs Officials To Ensure Cleanliness On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Commissioner directs officials to ensure cleanliness on Eid

Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Saturday directed the officials of Municipal Administrations, District Councils, Town committees of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro on Saturday directed the officials of Municipal Administrations, District Councils, Town committees of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha.

He further directed that offal and other waste of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately.

He said that sanitation staff should remain active during Eid-ul-Azha days and effective strategy should be implemented in this regard in letter and spirit.

He also said that the control room should also be set up at the Municipal Administration Offices to monitor the situation regarding the removing of sacrificial animals waste.

He warned that no lethargy, negligence and delinquency from duty would be tolerated in this regard.

Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners of the five districts of Larkana division to strictly monitor the performance of the Municipal Administrations and town committees of their respective districts.

Related Topics

Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur From

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Three kiln workers among four electrocuted in Fais ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor orders officials to ensure cleanliness on Ei ..

4 minutes ago

Copenhagen Police Publish Photo of Suspected Bombe ..

4 minutes ago

Modi, reflection of Hitler, Nazism: Sheikh Rashid

4 minutes ago

Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at RAC

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.